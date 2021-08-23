Della Mae Bedwell Keller, 92, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:05 p.m. at home in South Roxana, IL lovingly cared for by her family.
Della, daughter of the late Lafe Porchie and Rosie Bedwell, was born July 8, 1929 in Alexander County, IL. She married Herbert Bedwell in 1946. Together they raised their family and lovingly watched the family grow and gather together. Herbert passed away in 1999.
Della married George Keller in 2001. They enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, and their church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and served many church dinners. Della operated a beauty shop in her home and was very proud of her shop.
She is survived by her son Allen (Butch) & Yvonne Bedwell, daughter Denise & Tim Cranford, and daughter-in-law Kim Bedwell. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, whom she loved bushels, including Carmen Noack, Cortney Frosch, Katie Moore, Lindsay Williams, Jennifer & James Wilkey, Toni Wall, Patrick & Severene Savage, as well as 23 great grandchildren, her sister Frances Bedwell, and nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her step-children Judy & Larry Baker, Gene & Karen Keller, Tracie & Guy Donaldson, eight step-grandchildren, and ten step great-grandchildren.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Herbert, three children, Brenda at birth, Cathy in 2005, and Dennis in 2017, her sister Ruby Robertson, and her brothers Charles and Lonnie Porchie.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 23 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 12 p.m. Rev. Tim Keller will officiate.
The family is requesting all guests to wear a mask.
Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to South Roxana First Assembly of God Church.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com