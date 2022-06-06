Debra K. Waters, 61, passed away at 11:00 am on Saturday June 4, 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville.
She was born on December 3, 1960 in Alton, the daughter of the late Robert & Mary Scharth
Debra graduated from Alton High School and worked in telecommunication for AT&T.
She loved spending time with her family and friends, swimming, bingo, board games with her grandkids and enjoyed riding motorcycles in her younger days.
Debra is survived by two sons and a daughter‑in‑law, Branden (Hannah) Waters of Fairview Heights and Tommy Waters of New Baden; seven grandchildren, Liam, Layla, Nora, Issac, Logan, Tommy and Raven; a brother and sister‑in‑law, James "Jimmy" (Jan) Scharth of Dow; a sister and brother‑in‑law, Mary (Mark) Caldwell of Maryland Heights, MO, her former husband Tom Waters as well as many other friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert "Bobby" Scharth.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday June 9, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday.
Burial will follow at Alton City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested for Neurological Research at the Department of Neurology at Washington University School of Medicine.
