Debra Lynn Dale

Jan 12, 2022

Debra Lynn Dale, 63, died at 3:37 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.A private life celebration is planned.Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements..www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.