Debra Ann Lewey, 64, died at 6:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her residence. Deb was a very loving wife and friend who touched many lives. She was born March 12, 1957, in Jennings, LA the daughter of Clarence Bertrand and Delores (Perry) Geisen. She worked as a Certified nurse assistant with Alton Memorial hospice for many years. On June 25, 1977, in East Alton, she married George “Bud” Lewey and he survives. Also surviving are a nephew, Josh Bertrand and two sisters, JoElla and Charolette. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Bertrand and one sister, Katherine Greenlee. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Camp Warren Levis. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com