Debra Allred

Debra L. "Debbie" Allred, 62, passed away 9:50 am, Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home.
Born November 15, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Betty (Masiero) Allred.
She is survived by a son, Noah Frymire of East Alton; three daughters, Melinda (Claude) Burney of Jerseyville, Misty (James) Batson of East Alton, Andrea (Tim) Parris of Cottage Hills; several grandchildren; three brothers, Jeffrey Allred of East Alton, Gary Allred of Cottage Hills, Glen Allred of Arnold, MO; two sisters, Linda Allred and Rhonda Ivanuck both of Cottage Hills; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Allred; her partner, Kennon Sutter; and niece, Brittany Allred.
Visitation will be from 4 pm until time of service at 6 pm, Tuesday, January 31 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will follow service.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of expenses or Riverbend Humane Society.