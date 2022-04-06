Deborah Sue "Granny" Wallace, 60, passed away 2:20 pm, Sunday, April 3, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, MO.
Born July 16, 1961 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Charles and Rosemary (Shoemaker) Flowers.
She is survived by a daughter, Wendi Wallace (Kara Harshbarger) of Cottage Hills; granddaughter, Kennedi "Double D" Wallace; brother, Charles Flowers, Jr. of Shipman; sisters, Dawn Flowers of Shipman, Diana Flowers (Mike Gillreath) of Gillespie; nieces, Jasmine Sykes, Kristen Ruby (Mikey Austra) and children, Makenna, Kadence and Madison Austra; nephews, Jordan Flowers and children, Jaden and Jari, Tommy Sykes and daughter, Raelynne, Thomas Flowers and daughter, Lilly; a very special friend, Penny Price; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shauna Wallace; and the love of her life, Jeff Masterson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.