Deborah Lynn Lemmon, 66, died at 5:14 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born March 26, 1955 in Alton, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty (Simenot) Thornton. Mrs. Lemmon retired as a health care worker.
On March 3, 1990 she married Charles C. Lemmon in Godfrey. He survives. Also surviving three daughters, Salina Crull (Mark) of Alton, Lisa Hendrickson of East Alton, and Julie Lemmon of Cottage Hills, a son, Tim Lemmon (Heidi) of Bunker Hill, eight grandchildren, Ashley Richardson, Audrey Richardson, Brandon Brown, Dakota Brown, Sophia Huntsman, Jenna Bonebrake (Shane), Morgan Lemmon, and Libby Lemmon, and three great grandchildren, Andrew Stickler, Ana Bonebrake, and Cordy Bonebrake. Also surviving are sisters, Bev Berry of East Alton, Bonnie Bradley (Rex) and Flo Dugger, and two brothers, Bobby Sanders and Glen Sanders and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Tim Lemmon will officiate. Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com