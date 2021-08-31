Deborah is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law; David and Angel Woodress of Wood River, Richard Woodress of Alton, seven grandchildren; E.J., Alyssa, Audra, Owen, Charlotte, Katie and Jordyn Woodress, a sister; Diane Cauley of Alton, a brother; Steve Wonnacott of Belleville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son; Michael J. Woodress, a brother; Edward Wonnacott.
A memorial visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Beverly Farm Foundation.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Deborah K. Woodress please visit our Sympathy Store.