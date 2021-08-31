obit stock
Deborah K. Woodress, 71 of Moro died unexpectedly at home on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home. Deborah was born in Alton to the late Edward M. and Wanda (Weaver) Wonnacott on July 11, 1950. She was a retired child care specialist.
Deborah is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law; David and Angel Woodress of Wood River, Richard Woodress of Alton, seven grandchildren; E.J., Alyssa, Audra, Owen, Charlotte, Katie and Jordyn Woodress, a sister; Diane Cauley of Alton, a brother; Steve Wonnacott of Belleville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son; Michael J. Woodress, a brother; Edward Wonnacott.
A memorial visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Beverly Farm Foundation.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.


 