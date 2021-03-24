Deborah Harrelson, 70, passed away at 5:26pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Integrity of Wood River. She was born on March 7, 1951, in Taylorville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn (Williams) Bottoms.
She married Rick Harrelson on December 13, 1969, in Huntington, California, and he preceded her in death on February 26, 2021. Survivors include a son, Kevin Harrelson of Cottage Hills; a daughter and son in law: Kelly and Joey Oros of Hartford, two grandchildren, Trent Harrelson of Jerseyville and Meah Oros of Hartford, two brothers: Dennis Bottoms of San Antonio, Texas, Dale Bottoms of San Springs, Oklahoma, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Deborah was employed for many years as a CNA at Wood River Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She loved spending time with her family. She was the biggest St. Louis Cardinals fan.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Robert Harrelson.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5pm until time of services at 7pm on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor David Fields will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.