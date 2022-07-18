Deborah Becker

Deborah I. Becker, 67, of Moro, IL passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Alton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on January 22, 1955, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Rudy and Eileen (Starkey) Becker.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, and her uncle, Elmer Starkey Jr.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11:30 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial following at the Bethalto United Methodist Cemetery in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation or The Moro Presbyterian Church
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com