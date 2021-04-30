Deborah A. Womack, 67 passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in the care of Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 1, 1953 in Alton to the late Edward and Norma (Roberson) LaMarsh.
She enjoyed cooking, craft making, watching professional wrestling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a certified Nurse Assistant, volunteered as troop leader to her sons Boy Scout group, and worked at the election polls in her retirement years.
She is survived by her children, Candy (Crystal) Krug of Alton, Edward (Alexandria) Womack, Jr of Roxana and Joe (Samantha) Womack of St. Peters, MO; Sister, Candy (Danny) Sutton of Cadiz, Kentucky; and her favorite pet, Teddy. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Krug; and brother, Randy LaMarsh.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 7 2021 from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Bob Smith will officiate.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to 5A’s.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
