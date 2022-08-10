Dawn R. Rogers, 57, of East Alton passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home. She was born August 1, 1964 in Alton to John and Charlotte (Crosno) Browning.
She loved animals and was especially fond of cats. She enjoyed surfing the web and shopping.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Stephen Rogers of East Alton; son, Joshua Rogers of Hartford; sister, Vicki (Mark) Greene of Alton and nephews, Brady, John, Matthew and Anthony.
Paynic Home for Funeral in East Alton entrusted with professional services.