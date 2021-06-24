Dawn Denise Caldwell Smith, 63, formerly of Hartford, went home to be with Jesus, Saturday, May 30, 2021.
Born May 6, 1958 in Alton, she was the daughter of Clinton "Bernie" and Connie Caldwell of Hartford.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Larry Smith, daughter, Aranda Lund; grandchildren, Tristan and Araura Lund; sons, Adam Shaw of St. Louis, Jacob Shaw of Hartford; sister, Dinah "Di" Rulo of Wood River; and several members of extended family and friends.
She was laid to rest June 4, 2021 in The Secret Garden Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, TX.