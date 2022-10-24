David Wayne Wooten, 57, passed away October 11, 2022.
Born February 18, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Paul Wooten of Wood River and the late Marjorie (Rhodes) Wooten.
David had been employed as an engineer for Boeing for 32 years. He enjoyed gardening, playing soccer, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was a big St. Louis Blues fan.
He is survived by his father; daughter, Isabella McKinty of Brimfield, IL; brother, Edward (Anissa) Wooten of Godfrey; sister, Jane Emerick of Wood River; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and brother-in-law, Scott "Whitey" Emerick.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Friday, October 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.
Private burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of expenses.