David Winfree

David A. Winfree, 85, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 11:18 am at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 11, 1937, in Tad, WV the son of Harry and Lula Mae (Jarrell) Winfree, and grew up in Campbells Creek, WV. David married Clara Honaker in Alton, IL on July 2, 1960. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2013.
He served in the United States Navy and was stationed at U.S. Naval Air Station, Norva during the Korean War. He was a welder at Olin Winchester from 1975 until his retirement in 1995 and was a flooring installer for Interiors Plus for many years thereafter. He was a member of the VFW Post #1308 in Alton and volunteered as a chaplain and honor guard for many years. He was a founding member of Meadowbrook First Assembly of God church, where he served as a deacon, youth leader, bus driver, and musician for more than 30 years. He was a foster parent to 14 children; and enjoyed playing guitar, singing, fishing, and hunting as well as playing golf and billiards.
David is survived by a daughter, Reta Mae of Bethalto; three sons and daughters-in-law, James and Candy Winfree of Meadowbrook, David and Tara Winfree of South Roxana and Chris and Lila Winfree of New Douglas, IL; seventeen grandchildren, Jessica Rea (Nick) of Bethalto, Angela Jackson (Phil) of East Alton, Brett Jackson of South Roxana, Holli Bowers (James) of New Baden, IL, Lori Winfree of Meadowbrook, Melani Winfree of Meadowbrook, Joshua Winfree of Meadowbrook, Kiley Winfree of South Roxana, Daniel Winfree of New Douglas, Andrew Winfree of New Douglas, Julie Fetsch (Jake) of Edwardsville, IL, Lauren Kosyder of Glen Carbon, IL and Zachary Perez (Lyndsey) of Bethalto ; 21 great grandchildren; and a brother, Kenny Winfree of Meadowbrook, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara; a grandson, David James “DJ” Winfree; six brothers, Ray, Bethel, Toby, Grover, Joe, and Franklin Winfree; and five sisters, Bonnie, Lillian, Lena, Mildred, and Maxine.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Rorie officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook 1st Assembly of God Church or the Alton VFW Post #1308.
