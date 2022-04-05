David Shivley

David L. Shivley, 61, passed away at 9:28 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Dave was born July 8, 1960 at Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta, GA. He worked for over 30 years at Quest Diagnostics.
In 1978 he met Debbie Brady. They married in April 1981 and to this union was born a daughter, Brianna. He met Mary Bourne in 1986, and to this union was born a son, Shea. While working at Quest, he met Marla Jean Duich. They married June 22, 2002. She was the love of his life.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Brianna (Brad) Harris of Flasher, ND; his son, Shea (Jennifer) Shivley of Assumption, IL; his adopted children, Nick (Emily) Rednour, Brittany and Evan Stayton, and Samantha (Mike) Gregory; his granddaughter, Daphne Louise Shivley; his adopted grandchildren, Jordyn, Tyler, and Mycah Rednour and Charlie Gregory; his siblings, Diana (Mike) Barnett, Dion (Mardene) Smith, Pamela Smith Plummer, John (Marie) Vauthier, Randy (Maria) Vauthier, Kelly Williams and Lisa (Jessie) Gonzales; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his best friends, Deborah McNeal, Yana Lukefahr, Mary Bourne, and Cathy Jarrell.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marla; his fur baby Toto; his parents, Jerry Shivley and Phyllis (Sizemore) Bunton; his sister Elaine Brock; and his best friend Penny Asa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Apr. 8 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 9.
He will be laid to rest next to Marla at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
