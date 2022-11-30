David Russell Rhymer, 62, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home.
He was born on August 13, 1960, to James and Louann (Crum) Rhymer.
David worked for National Marine and later was a truck driver with his father at M and R Delivery. He enjoyed walking creek beds arrowhead hunting, target shooting, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his mother Louann Rhymer of Brighton; partner of over 40 years, Lisa Robbins; son John Mize Jr. of Bunker Hill; four grandchildren Haylee, John III, Hannah, and Jackson; three sisters Roseann (Larry) Rothe, Renee (Dennis) Gable, and Stacie (Geoffrey) Grootenboer; one brother Daniel Rhymer (Tamara Jackson) ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
David was preceded in death by his father, James Rhymer.
Cremation Rites have been accorded with a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton.
Condolences and guestbook may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com