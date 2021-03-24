David Peter Suess, 73, passed away at 4:10 pm on Monday, March 22, 2021 in his home.
Born on August 21, 1947 in Freeport, the son of Emil and Rosena (Nevenhoven) Suess.
He married Joeline Dailey on April 14, 1973 in Freeport.
A U.S. Navy veteran, David retired after 50 years as a chemist, the last 14 years at the Wood River Refinery.
David is survived by his wife; two sons, Don (Marilyn) Suess of Fremont, CA and Ryan (Melanie) Suess of Collinsville; daughter, Emily (Dan) Suess of Urbana; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Nathan, KeriLynn, Rosena, Christinana, Phina, Katie, JoyHannah; two brothers, Ron (Flo) Nevenhoven of St. Peters, MO and Larry (Sharon) Nevenhoven of Oregon, WI; two sisters, Pat (Jon) Kirkpatrick of Ackworth, GA and Jan (Mike) Greenfield of Forreston; and two sister-in-laws, Kay Nevenhoven and Donna Nevenhoven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Hattie Nevenhoven-Suess, and two brothers, Eric and Jerry Nevenhoven.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Burial will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Freeport at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with the arrangements.