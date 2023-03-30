Springfield
David Lee DeLay, 79, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at The Villas Senior Care Community of Sherman, IL.
He was born May 20, 1943 in Pawnee, IL, the son of the late Marion and Darlene DeLay. His parents and brother, Robert (Kathleen) also preceded hum in death.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; two daughters, Kim Thorn and Kristen DeLay both of Sturgeon Bay, WI; Jean's daughter, Karen (Max) Soukhodolets of Lumberton, TX; Jean's son, David Reed; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
David is a member of First Baptist Church in Wood River, IL
David began his career as a science teacher, later becoming the principal of Chatham Elementary while earning his PhD in Educational Administration from Illinois State University. He retired from Ball-Chatham School District as the assistant superintendent.
Per David's wishes, services will be private.
Burial will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River.
Memorials may be made to: Habitat for Humanity.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.