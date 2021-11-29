David L. Kinder, 53, died at 12:39 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home in Alton. Born January 6, 1968 in Alton, he was the son of Lavern P. and Judy A. (Schobernd) Kinder of Alton. He worked as an operator for Olin Brass for 30 years. He enjoyed rock n roll and was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan. He dearly loved his parents, kids and family. Along with his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Sarah Kinder of Denver, CO, a son, Craig Kinder (Katie) of Alton, a niece, Emily LeMaire, a nephew, James LeMaire, and a sister, Brenda Le Maire (Scott) of Pearland, TX. Private graveside services to follow. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
