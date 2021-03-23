David L. Berry, 62, passed away at 11:57am on Friday, March 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born on September 19, 1958, in Alton, the son of the late Richard and Imogene (Winchester) Berry. He married the former Ronda Dee Gilomen on September 25, 1993, in St. Thomas, and she survives. Other survivors include a sister: Carol Berry of Edwardsville, three brothers and two sisters in law: Ricky Berry of Wood River, Dennis and Jessie Berry of Moro, Jim and Kim Berry of Wood River, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
David was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for twenty - seven years where he worked out of the Wood River Post Office. He was an avid bowler and once bowled a perfect 300 game. He loved concerts, softball, the St. Louis Cardinals, animals, and travelling. He was a member of Metro Community Church in Edwardsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew: Brian Berry.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 9:30am until time of private memorial services at 11:30am on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Gary Steffaniak will officiate.
The funeral procession will leave the funeral home around 12:15pm and go past the Wood River Post Office. The funeral procession will conclude at the Wood River Moose Lodge.
Due to David’s love of the St. Louis Cardinals, the family requests that you wear your favorite Cardinals attire.
Due to the current Covid – 19 restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Partners for Pets and will be accepted at the funeral home.
