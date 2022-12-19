David Allen Jarrett, 73, passed away at 12:33 pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 23, 1949, in Alton to Allen and Anna (Federle) Jarrett.
David proudly served 18 years in the US Navy and later owned and operated Jarrett Home Improvement. He was a member of Wood River VFW Post. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing. He was a collector of knives, guns and pocket watches. David was also a talented harmonica player.
David is survived by his step-father, James Corwin of Alton; a son, David Matthew Jarrett of North Carolina; a step-son, Eddie (Amy) Mincy of Wood River; two granddaughters, Charlotte Jarrett and Ashley Jarrett of North Carolina; three step-grandchildren, CJ Mincy, Brandon Mincy and Sierra Mincy; a great-grandson, Colson Aaron Lee Costin-Jarrett; five siblings, Cheryl (Rick) Blackford of Bunker Hill, Diana Smith of Grafton, Leslie Jarrett of Alton, Tammy (David) Childers of Wood River and Hope (Nelson) Ottwell of South Roxana; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Roger Smith.
Visitation will be 1:00 pm until time of funeral services at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate.
Interment will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.