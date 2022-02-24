David Henry

David L. Henry, 55, passed away at 1:13pm on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on May 23, 1966, in Alton, the son of the late Buford and Marie (Rose) Henry. He married the former Kristin Cole on April 29, 1989, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Megan Henry of Godfrey, a son: Bradley Henry of Bunker Hill, two sisters: Cheryl and Greg Johnson of Godfrey, Beth and Alan Herbstreit of Godfrey, and many other family and friends.
David was employed as a roofer at Henry Roofing. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, sports, and grilling. David was an organ recipient and in his passing donated his eyes so another person could have sight.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Backstoppers or Wreaths Across America and will be accepted at the funeral home.
The family also encourages everyone to register to be an organ donor.
