David Ennis

David Lynn Ennis passed away on June 23, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton. He was born north of Virden, IL to William R. and Harriet (Lowery) Ennis. At the age of eight, following the death of his mother, Lynn was raised in Virden by his aunt and uncle, Robert and Mary Louise Lowery. From the age of 16, he lived with his father in Roxana, IL. Lynn graduated Roxana High School in 1965 and graduated from SIUE with a master’s degree in education. He taught high school English at Roxana High School for 31 years where he also directed all plays and musicals, his favorite being “Annie”, which he saw at numerous theaters, both in the U.S. and London.
In 1975, Lynn met his best friend and life companion, Irwin Ballard. Together, they traveled summers, weekends and holidays to Europe and beyond. Lynn enjoyed organizing groups of students, fellow teachers and other friends to join their many travels. Following retirement, he enjoyed catering with his good friend, Chef Bob Brown, and for a short time, Lynn and Irwin operated Memories Café and Toy Museum in Wood River.
In 2007, Lynn became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was Ward Mission Leader, fully dedicated in guiding young missionaries in their journey of spreading the Gospel. Lynn never met a stranger and was loved by countless friends.
Lynn is survived by cousins, Ron (Karin) Lowery of Gillespie, IL and Mark (Karen) Lowery of Ft. Worth, TX and be Irwin and his family who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Kathy, and two brothers, Larry and Greg.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6500 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Tree House Wildlife Center in Dow, IL or the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com