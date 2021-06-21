On Monday, June 14, 2021, David Duane Dugan passed away at the age of 62.
He was born on September 1, 1958 in Carlinville, IL to the late Clifford and Annetta Jean (Howerton) Dugan.
David was known for being a hard worker and a handyman. He worked at Olin Brass for 35 years, while also mowing lawns, remodeling his home, and running a rental property business with his late brother Randy. Despite his busyness, he always made time to spend with his children who he loved immensely. He enjoyed bicycling and completed a 250 mile ride on the Katy Trail. He also enjoyed collecting Batman memorabilia, political buttons, and talking about old cars and his childhood memories. He was sentimental, thoughtful, serving, and extremely giving.
He is survived by three daughters, Denise Dugan of Wood River, Deandra (Sean) Gallagher of O’Fallon, Mo, and Danielle (Casey) Hancock of Bethalto; nine grandchildren Devland, Dolan, Nicholas, John, Josie, Willow, Phoenix, Harper, and Hazel; brother Ronnie (Tammy) Dugan. David was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Jean; son Duane Dugan; brother Randy Dugan.
Graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Shipman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences and guestbook may be found online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com