David Davis

David Eugene Davis, 66, died at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home. Born February 7, 1956 in Jerseyville, he was the son of Hubert Eugene “Gene” and Geraldine “Jeri” (Ferenbach) Davis. Mr. Davis retired as the owner of the Godfrey Auto Body. Surviving is a daughter, Lindsey Davis of Pittsfield, IL. and a son, Zach Davis of Petersburg, IL. Also surviving are three sisters, Cheryl Atchison (Steve) of Edwardsville, Pam Posey (Tom) of El Paso, IL, and Vicky Cown (Terry) of Edwardsville. Services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
