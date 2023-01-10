David Davies

David Earl Davies, 77, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence.
Born September 11, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Walter Watkins Davies and Alice Mae (Champlin) Logan.
A U.S. Navy, Vietnam veteran, receiving four bronze stars during his tour. He had worked as a machinist for the Olin Corporation for 30 years before retiring in 2005.
On September 14, 2006 in East Alton, he married Beverly Cloninger. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Christopher (Candace) Davies of Wildwood, MO, Ryan Davies (Kristina Monettz) of Woodburn; three step-children, Steve Dizmang, Jr of Granite City, Theresa Night of Wood River, Jeremy Herrin of Mulberry Grove; and two grandchildren, Gabriella Davies, Noah Davies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph Logan.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11:15 am, Tuesday, January 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Graveside service and burial will be conducted at 12:30 pm, Tuesday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.