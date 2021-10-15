David Culp, age 72, of Alton, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born July 1, 1949, in Alton, IL, the son of R. Thomas and Izella (Unterbrink) Culp.
David met his future wife, Christina (Tina), in Quito, Ecuador, and they married a year later, on 13th June 1992, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alton.
He was an art teacher for many years, teaching at Granite City and Normandy High Schools. He received his B.A. from SIUE and his Master’s degree in Fine Arts from New York University. He did post-graduate work for 6 months in Venice, Italy. He was once the President of the Alton Museum of History and Art. David loved to travel. He and Tina backpacked to many countries around the world, and in India they met, and were blessed by, Mother Theresa.
David loved animals and had many rescued cats and dogs. His dogs, Robbie and Dylan miss him.
David was preceded in death by his parents and many beloved canine and feline companions.
David is survived by his wife Tina Culp; his sister Patti Culp of Alton; his dearest friend Marcy Jacobs of Godfrey; and cousins, Cindy and Kenny Inman; Dana, Chris, and Zach Horn; Brittany, Luke, Theo and Roman Sanders; and Courtney Inman and her son Eli.
A visitation will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton on Wednesday October 20, 2021, from 5-6:30 pm with a funeral service at 6:30 pm. Cremation rites will be accorded after. In line with CDC guidelines, we ask that masks be worn to the service.
Memorials may be given to Hope Animal Rescue or Pet’s Second Chance Corgi Rescue.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com