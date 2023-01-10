David L. Byrum, 70, of Mitchell, IL died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 6, 1952 in Michigan City, IN to Franklin and Geneva (Cheshire) Byrum.
David married Shirley Jones on July 17, 1971 in Granite City, IL.
The U.S. Army veteran served in the Vietnam War and was an avid Dale Earnhardt race fan. He also enjoyed racing and fishing. He was employed as plant supervisor at Environmental Recycling in St. Louis, Mo for 15 years before his health deteriorated.
The loving husband and father is survived by his wife, Shirley Byrum; a son, Scott Byrum and his significant other, Kathy McDavid of St. Louis, MO; 3 grandchildren: Collin, Brooklyn and Brayden; a brother, Douglas (Ruth) Byrum of Mitchell and a sister, Marilyn (Frank) Humphreys of Granite City. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, David is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chloey Mason-Byrum.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA.
