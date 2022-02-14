David Bockelmann

David John Bockelmann, of Glen Carbon, IL, was born on August 31, 1955, in St. Louis, MO, and lost his valiant fight against cancer on February 10, 2022. He enriched many lives in his 66 years. He was a devoted husband to Kathleen (Guiffreda) for 39 years and a doting father to their children, Benjamin Joseph and Erin Olivia. He was a beloved father-in-law to Ben’s wife, Sandra (Cooper), and Erin’s husband, Shaw Moore. And he adored his grandchildren, Sydney Rees Cooper, Louis Fox Moore and Presley Olivia Moore.
Dave was the loving son of the late Joseph and Louise Bockelmann and son-in-law of Roy Guiffreda and the late Kathy Guiffreda and Kathleen’s stepmother Wina Ree Guiffreda. He was a cherished brother to Chris, Rick and Ann, and a dear brother-in-law to their spouses, Floyd Norris, Theresa Bockelmann and Steve Holtshouser. He had nieces and nephews and cousins who thought him a pretty special guy, and he was a great friend to many.
A geologist by training, David was co-owner of ALL Consulting, based in Tulsa, OK. Outside of the office, he enjoyed a good game of golf, a good glass of wine and a good laugh – plus winning at Boggle. Most especially, “Bubba” delighted in visits with his grandkids in Florida, where Ben and his family now live, and in Mississippi, home to Erin and her family. He was a particularly generous soul, to family and friends and to the Missouri Baptist Medical Center where he volunteered countless hours and served on the board fostering programs that had a significant impact on providing compassionate care for patients.
Dave had a winning personality and a big smile. He will be dearly missed.
A private celebration of his life will be held when the weather is warm and the grill is hot.
To honor his life, memorial donations may be made to Champions for Care, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3015 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63131 (missouribaptist.org).
