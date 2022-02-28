Dasda Baremore

Dasda E. (Adams) Baremore, 74, passed away on February 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. surrounded by her family at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Dasda was born on July 3, 1947 to the late William Adams and Ruby (Carter) Adams. She married Barnard Baremore on July 20, 1968, he survives.
Dasda loved to read, play games, and most of all loved her family very dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Barnard Elmer Baremore; four children, Dasda Ann (Dewain) Hunter, Angela Ladawn Hilgedieck, Brian Elmer (Melanie) Baremore, and Alan Glen (Kayla) Baremore; 8 grandchildren; and 4 of her brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Adams; sisters, Joann and Bonnie Adams; and 4 brothers, Jay, Leslie, Tim, and Mike Adams.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com