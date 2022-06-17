Darwin Blackketter

Darwin Sponsler Blackketter, 84, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his residence with his family by his side under the care of BJC Hospice.
He was born on April 2, 1938, in White Hall, IL, the son of Claude and Della (Sponsler) Blackketter. Darwin married Margaret Mary Heffner in Philadelphia, PA, on May 30, 1959. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2018.
Darwin is a United States Navy Veteran. He served during the peace time. He was an MM E-5, serving 2 years on the USS Iowa and 2 more years on the USS Galveston, before his honorable discharge in 1960. After the Navy, he was an expert grinder at Olin Corporation, and a very proud member of IAM Machinist Union #660 for over 50 years. He enjoyed taking walks, especially in the winter, jogging and was especially proud when achieving his 2000-mile marker and continued jogging after that, gardening, and watching cowboy movies. Darwin also loved to read and was very well known at the Bethalto Library.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (Mike) Lexow of Troy, James (Mona) Blackketter of Cincinnati, OH, Chris (Tina) Blackketter of Godfrey, Karen (Greg) Mathis of Wood River, Jeanine Blackketter of Edwardsville, and Frances Blackketter of Cocoa, FL; his grandchildren, Christopher Lexow, Nathan Lexow, Ben (Rachel) Blackketter, Nicole Blackketter, Cassy Little, Travis Marks, Tyler (Alicia) Marks, Taylor Marks, Aaron (Karen) Blackketter, and Shannon Culleton; and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, and wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Georgia Blackketter; two sisters, Winifred L. Taylor and Claudia Dean Fischer; and two brothers, J.C. Blackketter and Claude Phillip Blackketter.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where services will also be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:30 am. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to The Salvation Army.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com