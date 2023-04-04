Darren Kress

Darren Steven Kress entered the kingdom of heaven on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Darren was born September 19, 1971, in Alton, IL at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He is the oldest child of Steve and Lucille “Susie” (Siemer) Kress. Darren grew up in Batchtown, IL. He attended Hardin Grade School and was a member of the 1989 graduating class of Calhoun High School. After high school Darren attended Ranken Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in machine shop technology. After graduation Darren worked as a machinist at Owens Illinois in Godfrey, IL until they closed then went on to work for Patriot Machine Inc. in St. Charles, MO.
Darren married Tammy (Hayn) Kress on October 7, 2000 at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL. Darren and Tammy made their home in Batchtown. Darren and Tammy have been married twenty-two and a half wonderful years. On October 13, 2006, they welcomed Jacob O. Kress, their only child into the world. Darren was a loving person who cared for his family deeply. He was very proud of Jacob and loved teaching him to hunt and play baseball. There were many days spent together doing these things. There are endless memories of duck, deer, and turkey hunts and many valuable lessons learned.
Darren was a mighty soul who left a magnificent impression on his family and the world.
Darren is survived by his wife Tammy and son Jacob; parents, Steve and Susie Kress; father and mother-in-law, Ted and Elda Hayn; aunts and uncles, Don Funk of Batchtown, Jon and Judy Kress of Godfrey, Bob and Mary Jo Kress of Jerseyville, and Louann McGuire of Jerseyville; a sister and brother, Stephanie (Chad) Sievers of Batchtown and Adam Kress of Golden Eagle; sister-in-law Tonya Hayn-Kuhn of Batchtown; two brothers-in-law, Terry (Adrienne) Hayn of Batchtown and Jarrod (Angie) Hayn of Kampsville; nieces and nephews, Ryan Kuhn, Landon Sievers, Carson Sievers, Alyssa Kress, Haylee Kress, Caden Hayn, Shelby Hayn, and Garret Hayn.
Darren was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Musetta Siemer and Raymond and Lucille Kress; also, an aunt, Laura (Siemer) Funk.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Church in Batchtown.
Burial will follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Franke Ballpark or Family Choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com