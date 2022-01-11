Darrell Walters, Sr.

Darrell Lewis Walters, Sr., age 88, of Medora, passed away the morning of Monday, January 10, 2022, at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.
He was born January 25, 1933, in Medora, Illinois, to the late Roy W. and Vivian (Barnett) Walters.
He was a proud veteran of the United State Army.
Darrell married Evelyn Roberts on October 5, 1952, in Medora. She survives.
Prior to retirement, Darrell worked for Owens Illinois as a machine operator. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora, Medora Lions Club, sat on the Medora Village Board and had a strong conviction to donate blood as the need was made evident.
In addition to his wife, Evelyn, he will be missed by his three children, Darrell L. (Leah) Walters, Jr. of Point, TX, Leonard D. (Kimberly) Walters of Swansea, IL, Beverly E. (David) Munsterman of Godfrey, IL; six grandchildren, Wendy Roman, Amie (Brian) Taft, JJ Walters, Matthew (Jenna) Walters, Joshua (Alyssa) Walters, Libby (Sam Ahlmeyer) Munsterman; ten great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; one sister, June Huff; brothers and sisters in law, Fred (Thelma) Roberts, Sam Roberts, Marcella (Floyd) Bolin, Betty Roberts, Lester (Spatsie) Roberts, Russell (Linda) Roberts, Shirley (James) Bentley, Donnie (Mary) Roberts and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jeffery A. Walters; three infant grandsons, Jeffrey, Jordan, and Jared Walters; siblings, Louise (Leroy) Cochran, Paul (Pat) Walters, Esther (Delbert) Loy; father and mother in law, Charles and Ettie Roberts; and brothers and sisters in law, George Huff, Bill Roberts, Carl Roberts, Betty Roberts, Sharon Roberts.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.
Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with Pastor Rob Cleeton officiating.
Burial will follow in Medora Cemetery with military honors performed by the Jerseyville American Legion.
Memorials in Darrell’s name may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or Medora Volunteer Fire Department.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.