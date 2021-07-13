Darrell Lee Drake, 77, formerly of Bethalto, passed away at home on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Born Nov. 19, 1943, he was the son of Selmar and Evelyn (Stahlhut) Drake.
He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, a member of America Legion Post #214 and a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #553. He enjoyed fishing, golf, and his family, and he was never without a “Darrell joke”.
He married Sherry Lynn Funston on March 20, 2009. She survives. He has three children, daughters Julie Meng of Springfield, Il and Janene (Mike) Parmentier of Bethalto and son Darren (Hillary) Drake of Lascassas, TN; two stepchildren, Daniel Funston of Wood River and Kimberly Williams of Edwardsville; seven grandchildren, Tyler and Noah Meng of Springfield, Mitchell, Jenna and Luke Parmentier of Bethalto, and Cooper and Collins Drake of Lascassas; two step grandchildren, Tony Funston and Lillian Williams of Edwardsville; multiple nieces, nephews, and friends; and two brothers, Roger (Cathy) Drake of Holiday Island, AK and Curtis (Peggy) Drake of Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services, and according to his wishes, he was cremated. The family would like to thank the wonderful care and help given by Hospice of Southern Illinois.
