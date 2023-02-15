Darrel Schien

Darrel D. Schien, 95, died at 5:36 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey. He was born August 25, 1927 in Alhambra, IL the son of the late Louis F. and Minnie (Miller) Schien. Mr. Schien served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for Illinois Power for many years. He married Mildred Weidner and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2009. Surviving are two sons, Paul Schien (Debbie) of Elizabeth Town, KY and Robert Schien (Gina) of Edwardsville, IL , two grandchildren, Jacob Schien and Christine Spell, two brothers, Leon Schien (Audrey) of Summerfield, FL and Kermit Schien (Ruth Ann) of Godfrey. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Schien, three brothers, Ken, Clarence and LeRoy and three sisters, Ruth, Millie and Elva. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
