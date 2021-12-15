Darlene Marie McCollum, 68, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her residence.
Born October 17, 1953 in Alton, she was the daughter of Dayle Eugene and Leah (Green) Bush.
Darlene had worked in the housekeeping department at Anna Henry Nursing home in Edwardsville before retiring.
Surviving are two sons, Dayle Jones of Erin, TN, Christopher McCollum of East Alton; three daughters, Kathy (Kenny) Kearsy of Hartford, Sarah Tharp of East Alton, Whitney McCollum of Wood River; 12 grandchildren; a great grandchild; and sister, Susan Battles of East Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Diana Scott and Earlene Foraker.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Friday, December 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be made to family for her grandchildren's future benefit.