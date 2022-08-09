Darlene Kruse

Darlene Catherine Kruse, 89, passed away at 12:20 pm on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Yorkville, IL.
She was born on January 26, 1933 in Fosterburg, IL the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Johanna Josephine (Wenisch) Bierbaum.
Darlene was an active lifelong member of Fosterburg Presbyterian Church.
She married Floyd Kruse on November 22, 1952 at Fosterburg Presbyterian Church and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2002.
Darlene graduated from Alton High School and then worked as a Legal Secretary for CJ Schlosser Accounting Firm. She loved hummingbirds, nature and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by five children and their spouses, Carla & Evaz Fanaian, of Alpharetta, GA, Steven & Diann Kruse of Enterprise, AL, Daniel & Melinda Kruse of Alton, Sheri Wilson of Yorkville, Il and Lisa & Todd Swanson of North Aurora, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Nabil (Hoda) Fanaian, Na'im (Katherin) Fanaian, Jalil (Afshan) Fanaian, Heidi (Chris Ford) Kruse, Jonathan (Kassie) Kruse, Kari (Andy) Frey, Kyle (Tiffany) Kruse, Ashley (Steve) Shuma, Allison (Conor) Demitz, Jenny Wilson, Aaron (Robin) Swanson, Austin (Tina Wenk) Swanson, and Annalise Swanson; and fifteen great grandchildren
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Laverna Wehrman, four brothers, Harold Bierbaum, Orville Bierbaum, Wilbur Bierbaum, and Donald Bierbaum (infant).
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm ‑ 7:00 pm Friday August 12, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fosterburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. Julie Gvillo officiating.
Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com