Darlene Faye Allen, 89, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.
Born April 11, 1932 in Jerseyville, she was the daughter of Vesto and Viola (Hawkins) Shaw.
She married Hal Dean Hart in 1955, he died in November of 1976. She married George W. Allen in 1982 and he died December 28, 2020.
Surviving are sons, Shawn Hart of Cottage Hills, Darrell Hart of Jerseyville; step-sons, Mark Allen of East Alton, Jeff Allen of Pittsfield; daughter, Karen Miller; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, David Shaw of Brighton; and sister, Helen Reese in Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sons, Paul Hart and Gale Allen; daughter, Pam Allen; brothers, Homer, Roscoe, Bill, Kenny and Floyd Shaw; and sisters, Phyllis Harrington and Loretta Price.
Graveside service and burial will be held 1:30 pm, Thursday, October 21, in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of expenses.