Danny O'Dell

Danny Lynn O'Dell, Sr., 59, passed away at 6:37 am, Friday, March 17, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Born March 12, 1964 in Wood River, he was the son of Jim O'Dell and Margie (Yarborough) Tuttle.
He had been employed as a lab technician for World Wide Technology. Danny enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and racing with his family; and working on race cars.
He is survived by a son, Danny L., II (Mallory) O'Dell of Pocahontas; daughter, Mercedes O'Dell (fiance', Chad Rallo) of Edwardsville; step-daughters, Michelle Earney and Rachel Braun; three brothers, Monty Curvey of East Alton, David O'Dell of East Alton, Donnie O'Dell of Bunker Hill; and a sister, Debbie Farmer of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Terri Dodson.
Visitation will be from 1pm until time of service at 4 pm, Tuesday, March 21 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will follow the service and interment will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery at a later date.