Danny Louis Bess, 76, passed away at 6:32am on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on February 27, 1945, in Alton, the son of the late Daniel and Betty (Thornhill) Bess. He married the former Rebecca “Becky” Crider in Bethalto in 1966 and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Jennifer Coleman (Tony Webster) of Des Moines, Iowa, his grandchildren: Emily Connolly (Brian Connolly), Abigail Coleman, Sarah Coleman, Cole Webster, a great granddaughter: Ellie Bess Connolly, a sister: Carol Churchman, his niece: Kayla Moser (Daniel), his nephew: Brian Churchman (Ellen), his dear friend: Donna Lyerla, many great nieces, great nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Danny was employed in the car parts industry for over fifty years. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and a member of the F.B.I. (Fat Boys of Illinois) car club. Danny enjoyed spending time tinkering with his hot rods in the garage, wood working, and refinishing antique furniture. A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served in Vietnam and loved our flag. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Danny will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
A private celebration of his life was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Allen Ebbler officiated. Burial with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 followed at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the Ritual Team of Alton VFW Post 1308 or to the Puppy Jake Foundation, PO Box 12220, Des Moines, Iowa, 50312 and will be accepted at the funeral home.
