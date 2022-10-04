Danny Lackey

Danny R. Lackey, 75, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Branson, Missouri.
Born Apr. 11, 1947 in Alton, he was the son of William G. “Bill” and Betty (Rodgers) Lackey.
A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Danny was proud of his service to his country. He was an avid member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Dynegy Corp., formerly IL Power, for 33 years and was a member of IBEW Local #51. He also served as a paid on-call firefighter for the Wood River Fire Department for over 30 years. He enjoyed visiting his second retreat at Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri, where he had many wonderful friends at Peaceful Valley Mobile Home Park. He also loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Lackey of Brighton, whom he married June 17, 2006. Also surviving are his children, Kim (Mike) Moxey and Brian (Casey) Lackey, all of Wood River; grandchildren Jared Moxey, Morgan Moxey and Braeden Lackey; his stepchildren, Jody Rice, Cory Rice and his fiancée Dawn, all of Brighton, and Dr. Ryan (Melissa) Stice of Granite City; step grandchildren, Drew and Katie Hawkins, and Henry and Anderson Stice; step great granddaughter, Aurora Tucker; and his dear cousin who was as close as a sister, Gayle Sparks of Dorsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Janice K. Lackey who passed away Aug. 10, 2002; and a step granddaughter, Molly Stice.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 6 at the First Christian Church in Wood River from 10 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Rev. Walter McCaslin will officiate.
Burial with full military honors and accompanied by the Patriot Guard Riders will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the Patriot Guard Riders.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with online information and guestbook at www.paynicfh.com