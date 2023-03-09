Danny Crawford

Danny Allen Crawford, 57, died at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at his family home in Alton. Born September 8, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Frank and Marlin (Wiesner) Crawford. Danny was a self-employed landscaper, carpenter, electrician, and all around handy man of many trades. Proceeded in death by his daughter Rebecca Sutton.
Surviving are three sons, Kyle Crawford (Stephanie) of Alton, Kory Crawford (Felicia Cracchiolo) of Alton, and Trevor Swiecicki of Wood River, grandchildren, Cole Gilyan, Gracie Crawford, Abbi Crawford, Veda Crawford, and Wryn Crawford, one brother, Joe Crawford (Margarita) of Roxana, and three sisters, Diana Crawford of Alton, Karen Pluhar of Alton, and Mary Baggett (Darren) of Brighton. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 11, 2023. Burial will be at Lovejoy Cemetery in Alton. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com (http://www.gentfuneralhome.com/)