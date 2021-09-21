Daniel Robert Martin, 57, passed from this earth at 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton and is with his Heavenly Father.
Dan was born January 20, 1964 in Alton. He was a son of Robert Martin of Godfrey and Donna (Davis) Martin Roessler of Granbury, TX.
Dan was employed with the Holiday Inn for many years as a DJ and moved with them throughout the South. Dan also worked in Sales with the Kirby Corporation for over 20 years. He lived in Godfrey, IL for the past 2 years.
Also surviving are Dan’s step-father, Jarry of Granbury, TX; his brother, Jeff Martin & wife Lori of Dallas, TX; his uncle Ron Davis & wife Michelle of Bloomington, Indiana; his aunt Dianne Stevens of Springfield, IL, his step sisters, Janessa Runyan & husband David of Castle Rock, Co., Janelle Reinke & husband Brian of Corinth, TX, Jennifer Baxter & husband Galen of Media, IL, Joy Roessler of Stronghurst, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services at 12:00 noon. Rev. David Graham will be officiating.
Burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
Memorials have been designated to the Salvation Army.