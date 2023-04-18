Daniel Lee Newberry, 43, passed away 12:22 am, Monday, April 17, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born June 9, 1979 in Alton, he was the son of the late Deborah Ann (Pipkins) Newberry and Ronnie Newberry of Wood River.
Surviving are his father and his wife, Ron and Teresa Newberry; brothers, Jeremy (Carla) Newberry of Wood River, Jason Davies of Alton; sister, Rebecca Sauls of Alton; nieces and nephews, Mackenzie Davies, Elizabeth Davies, Alissa Sauls, Ava Sauls, Nicolas Newberry, Adam Newberry, Brody Newberry and James Davies; and his lifelong friends that he stayed with.
Visitation will be from 9-10 am, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of expenses.