Daniel Lynn Mathenia III, 21, of East Alton, IL, passed away Mon. Dec. 6, 2021.
He was born Oct. 25, 2000 in Farmington, MO to Jennifer (Earon) Mathenia of Collinsville, IL and Daniel Lynn Mathenia Jr. of Pevely, MO.
Daniel served in the IL Army National Guard and was an equipment operator for Feed Products Services Co. in Madison, IL. He graduated in 2019 from Collinsville High School. He loved riding his Harley Davidson, skateboarding and collecting shoes.
In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by step-father: Dustin Wallace of Collinsville; siblings: Matt Tucker of Pevely, MO and Lilly Mathenia of OH; grandparents: Darla McKenzie of Granite City, IL and Leon & Debbie Earon of Fillmore, IL; and many cousins who were like brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Erin Mathenia; and grandparents: Linda Patton and Daniel Lynn Mathenia.
Celebration of Life Services are pending.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.