Daniel E. Harvey, 78, passed away at 4:15pm on Friday, March 18, 2022, at River Crossing in Alton. He was born on December 28, 1943, in Litchfield, the son of the late Harold and Veleta (Bingham) Harvey. He married the former Marty Turpin in 1963 in Jerseyville and they later divorced and she survives in Jerseyville. He then married the former Jackie Fritz on October 21, 1989, in Alton, and they later divorced and she survives in Bethalto.
Other survivors include three daughters and a son in law: Deneen Philbeck of Wood River, Dana Harvey of Wood River, Kayla and Jeremy Hosford of Wood River, his grandchildren: Kirstie, Daniel, Logan, Layton, his great grandchildren: Abby, Chloe, Damien, Hope, Alex, Connor, Lillie, a sister and brother in law: Diana and Bill Sutton of Bethalto, a brother: Drexel Harvey of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Daniel was employed at Olin prior to going to work as a driver for Colonial Bread. He retired as a driver from Canteen. He enjoyed sports, fishing, and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Shannon Philbeck, a sister: Darla Paynik, and an infant brother: Dennis.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.