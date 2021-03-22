Daniel “Dan” Zimmerman, 71, passed away at 4:17pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Largo Medical Center in Largo, Florida. He was born on February 26, 1950, in Algiers, Algeria to missionaries Dan and Ann Zimmerman. He married the former Debra Denby on June 26, 1982, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter: Dana Zimmerman of Overland Park, Kansas, a sister and brother in law: Miriam and Paul Speer of St. Catherine, Ontario, two brothers and sisters in law: John and Cheryl Zimmerman of Kansas City, Kansas, David and Vickie Zimmerman of Rimouski, Quebec, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Dan was formerly employed at Dome Railway Services in Wood River for over 20 years prior to working 19 years at Metro East Industries in Alorton and then retiring. Dan was a very kind, friendly man who never met a stranger. He enjoyed talking with people and learning about their lives. Nothing made him happier than being with family and friends and enjoying their company. He and his wife also enjoyed traveling all over the country and beyond. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Martha Bicket.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021. Pastor Marc Zimmerman, Dan’s nephew, will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Because Dan was known for his generosity, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Dan’s honor. These will be accepted at the funeral home.