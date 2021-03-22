Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms likely. Becoming windy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 62F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.