Daniel Edwin Cordes, 59, died at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton. Born November 27, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of Edwin H. and Christene E. (Cassella) Cordes. Daniel was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He enjoyed seeing Steve Davis, (Elvis impersonator), bowling and attending St. Louis Blues Hockey games and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball games. He was very involved with Special Olympics. Daniel was grateful for his loving ARC family and especially for his good friendship with the late Dave Logan. Surviving are his aunts and uncles, Dave and Liz Cordes of Godfrey and Zoe Ann and Dan Williams of Godfrey and numerous cousins. Along with his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Martha Cordes. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to William M. BeDell ARC. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
