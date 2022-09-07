Daniel Boyd Cichlar, 77, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on June 18, 1945 in Effingham, IL, the son of John and Marcella (Kennedy) Cichlar.
He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1963 and continued his education at DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago. Dan was a man of many trades. He has been a part of management, owned his own business, service technician, and retired from ACT Transportation. He earned many awards while working as a service technician for DaCom.
Dan enjoyed bowling, golfing, boating, and time with his family and friends. While enjoying his favorite hobby of bowling, he achieved multiple "300" games and "800" series. He always enjoyed spending the summers in chute #3 with friends and family, playing cards, and "assuming the position" in the water while relaxing after a long week of work.
Dan is survived by his first wife and their two children, Christopher and Dan Donahue; his second wife, Patricia Alexander and their two children, Tina Troeckler and her husband, Josh, Dan Cichlar, Jr.; and his granddaughter, Riley Ward.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marcella Cichlar.
Dan's family thanks Wendy Holliday and OSF St. Anthony Medical Staff for the excellent care they provided over the years.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 pm, October 15 at Bowl Haven Lanes Lounge in Alton
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation at: https://diabetesfoundationinc.org/?for=donate
An online condolence and guest book may be found at https://www.remember.com/daniel.cichlar
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.